DOVER, DE - A Kent County sewer main break south of Dover has prompted the city to ask neighbors to conserve water.
In a social media post Thursday, April 4th, the City of Dover said the break is a County main line and asked residents to conserve water for the next 24 hours while Kent County makes repairs.
“By conserving water, it will help alleviate the flow making it easier to do the repair,” the City of Dover said.
Dover officials are directing neighbors to their hyper-reach system to stay in the know regarding water, wastewater, and environmental concerns. Those who wish to receive updates can register here.