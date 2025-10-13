Bowers Beach Flooding

(Flooding in Bowers Beach, Del. courtesy of Jessica Sawyer)

SUSSEX CO., Del. - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has announced a list of service centers open on Monday for those seeking shelter from the remnants of the weekend’s coastal storm in Sussex County.

DHSS says that anyone in need of a warm, dry place on Oct. 13 can visit any of the following locations for shelter until 4:30 p.m.:

-Adams State Service Center: 546 Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947

-Bridgeville State Service Center: 400 Mill St., Bridgeville, DE 19933

-Laurel State Service Center: 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, DE 19956

-Milford SSC Campus: 13 S.W. Front St., Milford, DE 19963

-Pyle State Service Center: 34314 Pyle Center Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

-Shipley State Service Center: 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE 19973

The effects of the storm are still being felt across Delmarva, with coastal flooding expected this afternoon amid another high tide cycle.

WBOC will continue to monitor the coastal storm’s impacts and provide updates. Stay tuned for the latest in our broadcasts and on our website, Weather App, News App, and social media.

