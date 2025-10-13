SUSSEX CO., Del. - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has announced a list of service centers open on Monday for those seeking shelter from the remnants of the weekend’s coastal storm in Sussex County.
DHSS says that anyone in need of a warm, dry place on Oct. 13 can visit any of the following locations for shelter until 4:30 p.m.:
-Adams State Service Center: 546 Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
-Bridgeville State Service Center: 400 Mill St., Bridgeville, DE 19933
-Laurel State Service Center: 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel, DE 19956
-Milford SSC Campus: 13 S.W. Front St., Milford, DE 19963
-Pyle State Service Center: 34314 Pyle Center Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
-Shipley State Service Center: 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE 19973
The effects of the storm are still being felt across Delmarva, with coastal flooding expected this afternoon amid another high tide cycle.
