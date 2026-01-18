ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting incident in Ellendale that occurred early this morning.
Police say around 1:20 a.m., troopers were sent to the 18000 block of Sharons Road in Ellendale for a report of shots fired. They say the investigation revealed a suspect fired multiple shots, hitting a home and two empty vehicles.
Two adults and two children were in the house during the shooting, but no one was injured, according to DSP.
DSP continues to investigate this incident.