LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Lincoln.
They say troopers responded to the 200 block of Cedar Drive in Lincoln around 10:50 p.m. on October 14 for a report of shots fired. Troopers say when they arrived, they learned that two unknown suspects had fire multiple shots into an occupied home and unoccupied vehicle.
Police say no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813.