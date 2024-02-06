MAGNOLIA, Del.-A woman, who was reportedly sleeping in her car, was shot at Friday morning in Magnolia.
Delaware State Police say troopers spoke to the woman from Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus around 3:30 a.m.. Investigators say she was sleeping in her car on the 100 block of Terry Drive when she was approached by two black men wearing masks. According to police, one of the men tried to open the car door, and the woman drove away. As she drove away, police say the suspects shot at her car, striking it several times.
Police say the woman was not injured. The motive behind the incident remains unclear.
Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective T. Ford by calling 302-698-8569. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.