MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday.
The Delaware State Police say on Saturday (October 5th), at approximately 12:58am, troopers responded to the 28000 block of West Springside Drive in Milton for a report of a shooting.
An initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired several rounds where at least one struck the occupied home on West Springside Drive. The residents inside the home were not injured.
DSP say there is no suspect information available at this time.
State police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (302) 752-3856.