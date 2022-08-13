MARYLAND- Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is set to begin early Sunday morning, as kids get ready to head back to school.
The annual sales tax holiday week allows for shoppers to get clothes and footwear, that costs $100 or less, without paying the 6% sales tax. The first $40 of bookbags will also be exempt from the tax. Certain accessories are also exempt, including jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, and belt buckles.
The tax holiday isn't just for kids or school supplies, adults can shop tax-free too.
The tax free week begins Sunday, Aug. 14, at 12:01 a.m., and ends at midnight on Saturday, Aug. 20.
More information on the tax-free week can be found here.