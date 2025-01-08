ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers returned to Maryland’s state capital Tuesday to kick off the 2025 legislative session, with juvenile justice reform emerging as a top priority for some Eastern Shore legislators.
Although the General Assembly passed several juvenile justice reform measures last year, including the creation of the Juvenile Justice System Oversight Commission, some lawmakers feel the progress made is insufficient. They aim to push for additional measures during the 90-day session.
State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza highlighted concerns about addressing violent juvenile offenders, criticizing the current approach by the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.
“We’re very concerned with the fact that the current secretary…simply isn’t recognizing that we need to do more with violent juvenile offenders,” Carozza said.
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes echoed the need for further reforms. She pointed to gaps in the implementation of policies, such as the automatic detention of juveniles who commit crimes while already wearing ankle monitors.
“Well, that’s not what I’m hearing or learning from the jurisdictions,” Sample-Hughes said.
Both lawmakers emphasized that the Eastern Shore has been a driving force behind some of the proposals. Carozza credited coalitions from Wicomico County and other Shore communities for advancing reform ideas, while Sample-Hughes stressed the importance of adapting mid-session based on constituent feedback.