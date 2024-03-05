OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Talks in the resort town over short-term rentals are heating up. Officials are eyeing possible regulations, especially for rentals located in residential areas.
Right along 15th street, positioned near multiple homes is a short-term rental property. The sign out front proudly displays that the one story home "sleeps up to 10".
While it may seem out of place, Joan Roache, who lives right near the rental property said it is right where it belongs.
"I knew it was a resort town when I moved here, I expect there to be short-term rentals," said Roache. "People buy second homes with the idea of being able to rent them and if they couldn't rent them, they wouldn't be able to afford them."
Ocean City's mayor Rick Meehan said the town has heard complaints about rentals that allow more people than your average family.
"Particularly and mostly in your R-1, residential neighborhoods and that seems to have grown over the last couple of years, so we want to take a look at that," said Meehan.
And with over 200 rentals in those areas, Meehan said the town is attempting to get ahead of any issues that may arise.
"The number of people sometimes, the number of cars that they bring you know, how is that really monitored, is there a better way to gauge that?" said Meehan.
Still, Roache said even in the heart of Ocean City's busiest season, finding an open spot near her house is rarely a challenge.
"I really don't notice many parking problems, yes, there are a lot of cars but it's not like there are a huge number of people driving around randomly looking for parking spaces," said Roach.
Meehan said the town does not have any specific solutions at this time but there are a few things the town will look to address.
"Numbers of people, parking, where the short-term rentals are located and also who's responsible for each individual property," said Meehan. "Who is thee contact, who can we get in touch with if in fact there is a problem."