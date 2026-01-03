MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating after an incident where shots were fired in Magnolia Friday morning.
DSP say around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, troopers were sent to the 100 block of Whitetail Lane for a complaint of shots fire. They say the incident was reported almost eight hours after it occurred.
Officials say the investigation revealed a dark-colored SUV drove past the home around 2 a.m. that day and discharged multiple rounds towards the home before fleeing the area.
They say troopers found shell casing in the roadway in front of the house. No one was injured and no houses were hit by the gunfire.
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the situation.