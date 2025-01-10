POCOMOKE, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at a home Thursday, an incident that they say is linked to a shooting at a local convenience store that left two seriously injured days before.
Authorities say they were called to a home on Maple Street at about 11:20 p,m. on January 9 on reports of a shooting. There, police found a home had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Investigators say they believe the shooting is connected to a January 5 shooting on Linden Ave in which two men allegedly opened fire on each other in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting left a bystander seriously injured while one of the alleged shooters was later treated for a gunshot wound to the face. As of January 7, the second shooting suspect was still at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-2076.