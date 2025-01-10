SHOTS FIRED GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

POCOMOKE, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at a home Thursday, an incident that they say is linked to a shooting at a local convenience store that left two seriously injured days before.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Maple Street at about 11:20  p,m. on January 9 on reports of a shooting. There, police found a home had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Investigators say they believe the shooting is connected to a January 5 shooting on Linden Ave in which two men allegedly opened fire on each other in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting left a bystander seriously injured while one of the alleged shooters was later treated for a gunshot wound to the face. As of January 7, the second shooting suspect was still at large. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-2076.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you