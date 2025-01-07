POCOMOKE, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects in a Pocomoke shooting that left one of the suspects and a victim seriously injured Sunday.
Police were first called to a convenience store near Linden Avenue and Lynn Haven Drive in Pocomoke on January 5 for reports of a shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators later learned Evrin Holden Jr., 18, of Pocomoke, was approaching the convenience store parking lot where Jymere Williams, 19, of Pocomoke, was standing next to a car. Both Holden and Williams then began shooting at each other, police say.
During the shooting, a victim who was seated in the car next to Williams attempted to flee but was struck by gunfire. The victim was airlifted to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Holden was later found at Tidal Health in Salisbury with a gunshot wound to the face and was also taken to Baltimore for treatment. Worcester County Bureau of Investigation Detectives later searched two homes in Pocomoke they say were associated with the shooting. Following the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Holden and Williams on the following charges:
Evrin Holden Jr.
- Attempted 1st Degree Murder
- Two Counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
- Two Counts of Assault in the First Degree
- Two Counts of Assault in the Second Degree
- Two Counts of Reckless Endangerment
- Use of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence
- Possession of a Firearm by a Minor
Jymere Williams
- Attempted 1st Degree Murder
- Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
- Assault in the First Degree
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Use of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence
- Possession of a Firearm by a Minor
- Loaded Handgun on Person
- Handgun on Person
Police say they are still searching for Williams and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-632-2076.
“We will not tolerate any such violence, and we will act swiftly to hold those involved accountable,” Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said. “I want to commend law enforcement and the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office for their unwavering commitment to the safety of our communities.”