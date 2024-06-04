SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation announced a single lane closure on the Route 50 Drawbridge, scheduled through the end of June.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says a contractor will be performing work on the Route 50 Drawbridge in Salisbury. The work is scheduled to begin on June 5th.
Single lane closures are expected daily between the hours of 9am to 3pm.
The repairs to the drawbridge include " steelwork, replacing roadway support purlins, retrofits, and joint seals".
The state department of transportation asks that motorists plan for additional travel times and stay alert when driving in the area.