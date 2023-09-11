POWELLVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced an upcoming resurfacing project for Powellville Road (MD 354) in Wicomico County beginning this week.
According to the Administration, resurfacing on Powellville Road between Adkins Mill Pond and the Worcester County Line is slated to begin this Thursday, September 14. The resurfacing project is planned to be complete by mid-October, weather permitting.
While the road work is underway, single-lane closures can be expected. The Administration says the work will be carried out Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cones, flaggers, and signage will reportedly be used to direct drivers through the work zone.
The State Highway Administration asks all drivers to remain alert and use patience as they pass through the work zone.