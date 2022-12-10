CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police say a single suspect has been arrested in connection with two deadly shootings that took place just hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
Troopers say Tramelle Lamar Williams was arrested on Friday evening in connection with an armed robbery around 10 p.m.
According to officials, Williams matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24 and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge.
Investigators say officers approached Williams as he attempted to break into one of the victim's cars on High Street the day after the shooting.
According to investigators, Williams tried to runaway. A Cambridge Police officer fired his gun, hitting Williams.
Williams was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on these cases are asking to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from Cambridge Police, will continue to investigate the homicides.