OCEAN CITY, Md. - The town of Ocean City and the Blood Bank of Delmarva are teaming up and asking locals to roll up their sleeves for their sixth annual summer blood drive.
Officials say summer months often bring a bigger need for blood donations because of the increase in travel, outdoor accidents, and emergency injuries.
Town leaders say Ocean City is just over 100 donations away from reaching 15,000 total donations between its winter and summer blood drives.
The drive is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.