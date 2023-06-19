Seaford, De. - Delaware State Police arrested Stephen Speight early this morning in Seaford. A trooper reported seeing the a Toyota swerving across lanes on Sussex Highway. He pulled the car over when it pulled into the Royal Farms parking lot on Concord Ave around 3am. The trooper reports smelling alcohol on the breath of the only occupant, identified as Speight, and other signs of impairment.
Police say the Salibury man has five previous convictions for DUI.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,002 cash bond.