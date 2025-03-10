SLAUGHTER BEACH, DE- A small Sussex County town has a big decision to make regarding marijuana.
As the marijuana industry expands across Delaware, leaders in Slaughter Beach are closely watching how neighboring communities handle regulation.
While the topic of marijuana had come up in conversation before, it wasn’t until Milford’s decision in January to ban recreational marijuana sales that officials in Slaughter Beach realized the need to address the issue more seriously.
With residents reaching out with questions about the industry in their own community, town officials say they need to understand community concerns before making any decisions.
Town officials say tonight’s meeting is the first time the issue is being officially brought up and seriously considered. They see it as an opportunity to gather feedback from residents before moving forward.
Some neighbors, like Heather McClements, believe the town should consider allowing marijuana sales, given that legalization is already taking shape across the state.
“For the recreational side, it’s already around, so we might as well make money off of it instead of the black market."
Others, like Gerald C., see potential benefits in medical marijuana but question whether Slaughter Beach is the right place for it.
“Medical would be great if there’s commerce, but I’m not sure where it would happen. Some towns, the bigger towns north, maybe they are, but down here not so much. I guess it’ll find its way in somewhere if somebody entertains them for a retail.”
Officials say tonight’s meeting is not about making a final decision, but about starting the conversation and gathering public input. They view the meeting as a chance to understand how the community feels about the marijuana industry—a conversation they say is long overdue.