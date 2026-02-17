GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Fire Company responded to a reported aircraft emergency in Sussex County on Tuesday.
According to the fire company, the incident occurred at the Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown and was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Upon arrival, first responders say they discovered that a small plane had skidded off of the runway and into a ditch. Luckily, the Georgetown Fire Company says no injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash has not yet been specified by officials.