SMYRNA, Del.- Plans to construct a new residential area in town were the focus of a public hearing Tuesday, and some community members are raising concerns about the potential influx of new neighbors.
Developers have plans to build at at least 400 townhomes and apartments units on a vacant piece of land on Joe Goldsborough Road.
Town Planner Jeremy Rothwell said the town "has had a couple of individuals contact us requesting the development not to move forward."
It was clear the idea isn't popular among those already living on the road.
"It will cause too much congestion and we have enough traffic as it is," said Iris Sandoe. "I just don't think it's a good idea."
Others agreed that prolonged construction could pose a problem for drivers.
"It's going to take a long time and the school is over there and the park so there is going to be a lot of traffic congestion," said David Gearheart of Smyrna.
Although, Gearheart said he can see both the pros and cons of new development.
"We live in this world and it's always changing and you just have to adapt and overcome and find your place," he said.
Rothwell tells WBOC the plan has been on the books for nearly 20 years.
"This property was annexed back in 2003 for high density development and at that particular time the ball had been set motion," said Rothwell. "We have an obligation as town staff and as town council to approve what was previously put in our comprehensive plan."
According to Rothwell, a similar plan to construct more than 300 townhouses on the same piece of land was approved in 2008 but never came into fruition as a result of the recession.
The current proposed project also includes plans to build out parking areas and recreational spaces.
It is currently the concept phase, if approved by town council on Tuesday it will move to the preliminary phase.
Rothwell said it will likely take over a year for the developers to obtain all of the necessary approvals from town council and state agencies such as DelDOT.