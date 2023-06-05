SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office say they are investigating a large house fire that occurred overnight in Smyrna.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says that the Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna was called to a fire on Fuires Street in the Ashland Development just after 3 a.m. There they reportedly found a heavy house fire with exposure to several other homes. The house was occupied at the time, but the residents were safely evacuated.
The fire was finally put under control about two hours later, around 5:15 a.m., with the help of numerous Kent and New Castle County fire departments.
An investigation was launched into the cause of the fire, and the Deputy State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded it originated on the home’s rear porch.
Four other homes were also damaged, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office estimates damages at over a $1,000,000. The investigation remains ongoing.