SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Smyrna last night that they have now determined was arson.
According to the Fire Marshal, the Citizens’ Hose Company responded to a home on East Mount Vernon Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Firefighters then encountered an active fire inside the house.
Deputy fire marshals responded and conducted an investigation, which concluded the fire was intentionally started. A criminal investigation is underway. The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333. State Fire Marshal investigators can also be reached by email at fire.marshal@delaware.gov or by phone at (302) 739-4447.