SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a man on home invasion burglary and assault charges after investigators say he repeatedly punched an elderly man in the face in April.
Police say they were called to a home on Ivy Ridge Court in Smyrna on April 15 on reports of a home invasion and assault. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed Steven Mauthe entered the home, which was occupied by the homeowner and a 76-year-old man, according to police. Authorities say both people know Mauthe.
Mauthe then began arguing with the 76-year-old, resulting in Mauthe punching the victim in the face numerous times, according to police. Mauthe then reportedly fled from the home, but police say he returned minutes later to continue assaulting the victim. He then fled, and police began their search for him.
On July 27, DSP says they found Mauthe while investigating an unrelated complaint in Townsend and took him into custody without incident. Mauthe was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $60,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
-Assault 1st Degree (Felony)