Zion Cole

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)

CHESWOLD, Del. - Troopers arrested a Smryna man after finding weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.

According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 17 a trooper in Cheswold saw a car with a headlight out and pulled them over. Troopers say the driver, 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna, smelled like marijuana and drug paraphernalia was visible in the car.

State police say a search of the car found a loaded handgun, .45 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cole was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
  • Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Have Insurance

Cole was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on his own recognizance.