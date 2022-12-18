CHESWOLD, Del. - Troopers arrested a Smryna man after finding weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 17 a trooper in Cheswold saw a car with a headlight out and pulled them over. Troopers say the driver, 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna, smelled like marijuana and drug paraphernalia was visible in the car.
State police say a search of the car found a loaded handgun, .45 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Cole was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
- Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Have Insurance
Cole was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on his own recognizance.