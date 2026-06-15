SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare has announced the arrest of a man after officials say they rescued 19 dogs from inhumane conditions at his Smyrna home.
According to Delaware Animal Services, Robert J. O’Neill, 57, has been charged with 19 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, two dog housing violations, and one count of breach of release for violating bail conditions prohibiting him from owning animals in connection to a previous animal cruelty charge.
Officials say they executed a search warrant at O’Neill’s property on June 4 after learning he had dogs there. Officers reportedly found two adult dogs and 17 puppies living in dilapidated trailers and a shed on swampy ground. Investigators say the spaces were covered in feces, filth, and clutter. Two litters of puppies of various ages were found, according to officials, and basic veterinary care was allegedly not provided.
“The dogs had no space that wasn’t covered in filth to walk or lie down, and the grounds were wet, muddy and overgrown,” said DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton. “No animal should live like this.”
DAS animal welfare officers say they removed all of the dogs and took them to Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs were in generally good medical condition, officials say, but required exams, vaccinations, and socialization.
“It is clear the dogs have not been socialized to people and were terrified,” Stratton said. “Some tried to hide from us, and some just completely shut down trembling in corners. We are happy to remove them from that horrible environment and get them the proper care they deserve,.”
O’Neil was taken into custody before being released pending his case. He is prohibited from possessing animals in the meantime.
Those interested in adopting or fostering a pet to help make room and free up resources at the BVSCPA can visit any one of their four shelter locations or visit their website here.