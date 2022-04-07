SMYRNA, Del.- A Smyrna police officer and his detainee were injured when a fleeing DUI suspect crashed into a Smyrna police car late Wednesday night.
Police said that at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a pickup truck failing to maintain its lane of travel and driving recklessly on US 13 in the area of Cory Lane. Police said the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled northbound on US 13. In the area of US 13 and Mill Street, the driver reportedly side-swiped a vehicle and continued northbound. A separate Smyrna police officer was pulled over on the shoulder of US 13 in the area of Mt Vernon Street. This Smyrna police officer had an unrelated DUI suspect detained in the rear of that vehicle. Investigators said the pickup, still fleeing northbound drifted off the roadway and struck the parked Smyrna Police Department patrol car, pushing the car off the shoulder and into a yard. The pickup came to a rest in the median of US 13. Its driver, identified as Paul Reed, 62, of Smyrna, had to be extricated from his truck.
The Smyrna police officer in the struck vehicle was entrapped and had to be removed with assistance from Citizen’s Hose Company members. His detainee was able to free himself from the damaged vehicle. Reed, the Smyrna police officer and the detainee were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of what are described as minor injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, Reed will be arraigned on the following charges:
- 5th offense DUI
- Disregarding a police officer's signal
- Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited
- Three counts of second-degree reckless endangering
- Two counts of second-degree vehicular assault
- 28 other traffic offenses