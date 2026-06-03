SMYRNA, Del. - The Town of Smyrna recently announced plans to close the skatepark at George Wright Park, citing safety concerns tied to deteriorating equipment and infrastructure.
Many local riders at Smyrna's skatepark are frustrated they are losing a place they have called home for decades.
In a statement, town officials said their insurance provider will no longer cover the existing skatepark because of its condition and associated liability risks.
"As a result, the Town has no choice but to temporarily remove the equipment from service," the statement said.
Officials added that town staff and elected leaders will evaluate future options as part of an ongoing review of Smyrna's Master Parks Plan.
But many skaters fear the removal could become permanent.
Kevin Bradley, who has been skateboarding since childhood, says the park has become a second home.
"I just I don't know where to go," Bradley said. "This is where I come almost every day, every week. I'm always out here and there's nothing else like it around here."
The announcement also revived memories of a similar controversy in 2024, when the town began demolishing portions of the skatepark without notifying the community beforehand. Following significant public backlash, officials halted the project.
Bradley says communication remains a major concern.
"No one would have known, like I had to spread this around," he said. "It's like there's no communication out here, just like the first time they tried to destroy it."
Many riders believe skateboarding is often viewed differently than more traditional sports and recreational activities due to the negative stereotype. Some supporters argue the response would be much different if another athletic facility were facing removal.
"God forbid, what would happen if they tried to take a baseball field or a football field out of Smyrna? There'd be riots," said Bradley's grandmother, Helen Moore. "But because the skateboard population is smaller, nobody's doing anything about it. And it's unfair to these kids. They deserve to have the support of their community."
Moore says the park serves more young people than many residents realize.
"There's a lot of kids that come out here, even though people say they don't see anybody out here," Moore said. "I know for a fact they come out here and they're using it. It's frustrating."
Daniel Saxton, who often brings his grandchildren to the neighboring playground, says communities should be investing in spaces that encourage children to stay active.
"You don't wanna be taking stuff like that away, you want to be adding stuff like that," he said. "I mean, you need the kids out of the house and off the electronics on their feet playing."
Moore believes local riders deserve support as they advocate for the future of the facility.
"The community needs to stand behind these kids that are out here fighting not only for something that they want to be able to do, but they're standing up for what they think is right," she said.
For now, the town says the skatepark's removal is temporary. However, many skaters say they will continue pushing for a replacement facility and a voice in future discussions about recreational investments in Smyrna.