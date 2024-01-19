DENTON, MD - Friday, a few inches of snow transformed much of Delmarva, catching many residents off guard, including those in Caroline County. The unexpected winter wonderland brought both surprise and excitement to the community.
Jeff Oertly of Denton, MD, shared his excitement, saying, "I'm pretty excited about it. A little surprised. I didn't think that it would be coming all day. When I walked out this morning, I saw a little bit, a few inches, and I said, 'Wow, I didn't expect this.'"
For most residents, the snowfall was unanticipated. Justin Trice of Ridgely, MD, commented, "It's hard to believe them, you know when they say it's gonna snow, but I guess this time they didn't really call for this heavy, so we didn't really anticipate for this heavy."
Sable Jones of Ridgely, MD, shared a similar sentiment, saying, "I thought it would've been just a little bit of snow and be done and over with like on Tuesday."
While main roads in Caroline County remained wet, the less-traveled roads were blanketed in snow. The unexpected snow day brought joy to those who go to school, with Marlow Dilling from Ridgely, MD, expressing, "It's fun. It's a lot of fun. Yeah, I got out of work today, so you know I can't complain too much." Her friend Jordan Long added, "No work for me either, so that's pretty sweet."
Despite the enjoyment, residents urged caution for those venturing outside. Justin Trice emphasized, "Be careful, you know, a lot of wrecks happen this time of year, and it's not fun when we're sliding on the roads and you can't get control. Yeah, like I said, be careful. I'm not gonna be in it. I'll be in there snacking."
It was a day for residents to soak up the unexpected snow, turning Caroline County into a temporary winter wonderland.