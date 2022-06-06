SNOW HILL, Md. - Calls came in around 5:57 Saturday afternoon for a shooting in this neighborhood - on Cyprus Lane.
Snow Hill Police say one person was shot and taken to Atlantic General Hospital and later TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
The shooting is now putting a renewed focus on gun safety.
Regina Fletcher was shocked to hear of a shooting in the quiet town.
She owns a business there and says this sort of thing does not typically happen.
"Just shocking, very shocking and you have your guards up. I do anyway, I have my guards up," she said.
The gunfire came just one day after a "Wear Orange" event in Downtown Snow Hill.
The event focused on gun violence awareness and gun safety.
Daniel Price owns a gun shop in town. He was at the gun safety event.
"Gun safety is very important. I'm a firm believer of gun safety. I'm a firm believer that everyone should take some sort of firearms training," he said.
Price too was saddened by this violence in the quiet town.
"It's a shame that it did happen. I was actually here at the office when it happened, it sort of caught me off guard," he said.
Snow Hill Police say the suspect in this shooting remains at large. There is no suspect description.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.