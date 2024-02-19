SNOW HILL, Md. -- Neighbors in Snow Hill find themselves grappling with the sudden closure of Food-Rite, the sole grocery store in town. The stores last day of service was Sunday, February 18th.
Councilmember Diana Walsh told us the closure can be traced back to relentless harassment on social media directed at the store's owner.
"It became hurtful and harassing, and after a few months and particularly a couple of weeks the Patel's felt that it was hurting their family and hurting the employees," said Walsh.
Neighbors expressed shock and disappointment upon learning about Food-Rite's abrupt closure. Edna Phippin captured the sentiment in a brief conversation. After we let Phippin know the store had closed, she responded with "are you kidding me?"
On Monday, people were met with locked doors as they approached the now-closed market or found gas pumps covered with yellow bags bearing the message "Sorry Out of Service."
"I had to come here to see it myself," said Henry Bishop of Snow Hill. "So now what are the people in Snow Hill going to have to do for food and beer or whatever that don't have transportation? It's gonna put a big hurt on the community in Snow Hill."
The repercussions of Food-Rite's closure extend beyond just a grocery store shutting down. Snow Hill also faces the loss of a gas station and liquor store.
"I think it's horrible, I mean, man, they were a great store, the owner was awesome, man I didn't have problems with anybody here man, I don't know what the problem is," said Vy Rauland.
While the future remains uncertain, Walsh said the town is actively exploring options.
"I have no doubt that something will fill this need soon," said Walsh.
Neighbors now find themselves forced to travel to neighboring towns such as Pocomoke or Berlin to fill up their grocery carts. Walsh said the town has already received suggestions from concerned citizens, including the possibility of a co-opted grocery store. Additionally, there is hope that a private business owner may step in to open a new shop, either in the vacant Food-Rite building or elsewhere in town.