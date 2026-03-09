Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dense fog may reduce visibility 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Late this evening through mid morning Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility may make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If fog develops and you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.