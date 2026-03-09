SNOW HILL, Md. - Snow Hill officials say a proposed Summerfield annexation is still in the earliest stages, but it is already prompting questions about how future growth could affect town services, infrastructure and housing needs.
The proposed project would add a new residential development on land targeted for annexation into Snow Hill, with a mix of housing types and a smaller commercial piece.
Town Manager Rick Pollitt said the town was approached last year about a scaled-down version of the Summerfield concept, a name many in Snow Hill associate with a much larger development proposal from years ago that never moved forward.
“This is an application that came to us,” Pollitt said. “So we have responsibilities and obligations to process that application.”
Pollitt said the town has only recently begun putting the review process in place after receiving the petition late last year. He said there have not yet been detailed public discussions on the proposal itself, but said that would come through the planning commission and later through the mayor and council.
“There are no done deals,” Pollitt said. “Everything we do is going to be done in full transparency with full public input.”
According to Pollitt, one of the biggest early questions is what impact the project could have on existing town services. He said Snow Hill wants a clear understanding of how any future development could affect public works, water and sewer capacity, staffing and emergency services.
“Well, again, I think it’s only fair that the town have a reasonable expectation of what is going to be the impact on our existing town services,” Pollitt said.
Pollitt said the town previously asked its engineers how much wastewater treatment capacity could be made available for a new project while still prioritizing property owners already inside town limits. He said the town was told it could comfortably consider about 380 equivalent dwelling units while still meeting current needs.
That issue has also been raised publicly by Mayor Janet Simpson. In a Facebook post, Simpson said the council has not yet started discussions on the development and said she plans to ask for an impact study focused on effects to the town, staffing needs and water and sewer demands. She also pointed to at least 143 infill lots already within Snow Hill that could be used for growth.
Pollitt echoed that existing properties inside town remain a priority, saying town leaders want to make sure those already paying taxes and expecting future service can be accommodated first.
At the same time, Pollitt said the broader housing conversation is part of Snow Hill’s long-term planning. He said the town is updating its comprehensive plan and looking at whether it offers the types of housing people need, including affordable and workforce options.
“If we’re going to attract people to come to our community, then we need to be sure we can accommodate them,” Pollitt said.
Pollitt said the annexation process is expected to continue this year, though a final timeline remains unclear.