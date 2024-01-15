KENT COUNTY, Del.- The first flurries came down around 2 p.m., and since then, a steady blanket of snow has been building.
With temperatures consistently below freezing, residents wasted no time in donning their winter gear – hats and puffer jackets became the uniform of the day.
Among them, Dillan Young took proactive measures to ensure a smooth winter commute.
"I stocked up on essentials like supplies to clear my windshield, and I even replaced my windshield blades," Young shared.
Robert Johnson, with a touch of humor, expressed his optimism for a milder outcome, quipping, "I hope it's not too bad; I don't even own a shovel." He noted the lingering impact of last week's weather, which left some areas, like Silver Lake, flooded.
In the midst of varied expectations, middle school students such as Aubrey from Camden voiced their desire for a full-blown blizzard. For them, the allure of a fresh coat of snow on school buses held the promise of a day off from school.
"I could make snow angels and have snowball fights with my brother and dad," Aubrey enthused, sharing her vision of a perfect snow day.
Dillan Young emphasized that the excitement of winter activities knows no age limit. "I have loved doing that stuff since I was a kid – building snowmen, creating snow angels," he added with a nostalgic smile.
As the winter wonderland unfolds, DelDOT officials issued warnings about icy roads. Snow plows are making their way up and down the state, plowing and salting to maintain safe road conditions. The snowfall is anticipated to persist until approximately 4 a.m. in Kent County.
