One of the large trees that was blocking Pinehurst Road in Ocean Pines on Monday. 
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Giant trees, small trees, tree trunks, tree branches, you name it. It was falling left and right across Delmarva on Monday, causing trouble.
 
In Ocean Pines, fallen trees were tough to miss, and Pinehurst Road seemed to be a hotspot for damage. Two decent-sized trees, both within about 100 feet of each other, blocked traffic for the better part of the day on Monday.
 
Another neighbor also reported that a branch struck his roof around 3:00 a.m. Luckily for that neighbor, Anton Epanov, the branch didn't go through his roof.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the people who live two doors down from him.
 
"The trees right there, it just like, it not even like cut in half, it just like, with the roots and everything badow," said Epanov, re-enacting the tree that came crashing down.
 
Epanov said the people who live in the home were not there when the tree fell, but said he tried to get in touch with them throughout the day.
 
Pinehurst Road, of course, was not the only spot with fallen trees and damage. We saw fallen trees across Ocean Pines, across Worcester County, on the side of Route 50, and on the side of Route 90. Honestly, it would have been difficult to drive around and not see trees strewn about on the ground.
 
Worcester County officials told WBOC they received about 50 calls about fallen trees and about 20 about downed power lines. The county said it had shifted its attention from plowing to clearing fallen trees and other debris around 2:00 a.m. on Monday.
 
Over in Wicomico County, several branches snapped overnight in Brent Wilkerson's front yard.
 
"This tree has been worrying me for a while. I've been wanting to take it down," said Wilkerson, pointing to a branch that was sitting directly on top of his power line.
 
If it hadn't been for his generator or wood stove, Wilkerson said, there's a good chance he would've still been without heat or power on Monday morning.
 
"I've reported it to the power company, but being an individual, residential line, I'm probably one of the last on the list to get fixed," said Wilkerson.
 
Delmarva's trees are struggling to bear the weight of this most recent snowstorm. 
 

