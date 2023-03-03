DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is set to receive a $600,000 federal grant to expand its city-wide camera program.
The department has been working on the program for about a year, and it got started with the help of the American Rescue Plan Act.
This new grant will inject additional energy into the initiative and improve its effectiveness overall, according to Police Chief Thomas Johnson.
Residents of downtown Dover have expressed concerns about safety, and many fear that the situation may worsen with warmer weather.
"Summertime is coming around, there is going to be a lot of fighting, a lot of shooting, I'm used to that," said Meshell Applewhite, who lives in the area.
Chief Johnson believes that more cameras will play an integral role in addressing these issues. "When you shine light on things, problems start getting solved, so this all fits into a larger plan, a larger mission, and we think we are making pretty good strides in the right direction."
Dover already has about 100 cameras in its system, some of which are downtown. However, the grant money will enable the addition of more cameras and extra security.
Chief Johnson also mentioned plans to add supplemental lighting in critical areas.
When asked if they think the cameras will help, other Dover neighbors approved wholeheartedly.
"Yes, 110 percent yes," said Glenn Hearn of Dover. "If you put some cameras down there, they will get scared because they know they are on camera."
Johnson believes that the cameras will be a crucial step in revitalizing downtown Dover. "We can't be more appreciative of the ability to get this technology to help keep people safe, help us find who the bad guys are and get them accounted for so we can get them out of the way so we can go forth and do great things."
The police department has not yet announced when the cameras will be operational, but said it shouldn't be long after the funds are released to them and city council approves the grant. Council plans to discuss the grant and cameras at their next meeting Monday, March 13.
Keeping a watchful eye on the Dover community with the hopes of providing some peace of mind.