MIDDLEFORD, DE - Owners of the Middleford Speedway have applied for a conditional use permit from the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Committee. Some neighbors expressed their frustration with the application as the public hearing draws near.
Some neighbors also questioned the types of races currently held at the venue. The pending land-use application would allow the racetrack to race 4-cycle vehicles, like trucks or other cars, to race at the speedway. However, neighbors told WBOC that some of those vehicles currently race at the track. Some photos on the speedway's social media page also show their usage at the speedway.
According to public records, a letter dating back to 2010 warned the speedway about the use of 4-cycle trucks on the speedway. The same letter stated the speedway was able to utilize go-karts, as well as vehicles with engines similar to that of a motorcycle.14 years later, the issue is coming before Sussex County planning and zoning.
WBOC attempted to contact the speedway owners multiple times, as well as the speedway's attorney, but they could not be reached for comment. A Facebook post from the speedway from 2021 states they gained a temporary conditional use permit at the beginning of their application process, but WBOC could not find record of this permit with the county.
The land-use application for the speedway had multiple comments of support.
"Support your local family fun events. Racing is part of the Eastern Shore, let's keep it alive and support our locals," one comment reads.
"Not only is [the speedway] a positive impact for local racers and fans, it will also drive customers to other local businesses as some people travel to come to watch or participate in the sport," another read.
However, some neighbors WBOC spoke with Tuesday said the track's increase in use has been debilitating for the adjacent neighborhoods.
One neighbor, Mark Allen, told WBOC he started a petition against the conditional-use application. Allen said the speedway's noise pollution is too much for its proximity to homes.
"It's awful. It's beyond your imagination," Allen said. "A lot of times you can't even carry on a conversation."
Teresa Deshields, who has lived within 1000 feet of the track for roughly 14 years, said her quality of life has decreased since larger vehicles have begun frequenting the track.
"My little boy has got ADHD, and it's hard for me to get him to settle down and go to sleep," Deshields said. "He says 'Mommy they got that noise over there again.'"
Another neighbor, Michael Crippen, lives directly across from the entrance to the speedway. He said he doesn't think a large racetrack should be so close to residential homes.
"Ask [the racetrack owner] 'How would you like that running in your backyard 10:30-11 o'clock at night?'" Crippen said. "The noise is too much, the dust is in my house."
Officials from Sussex County told WBOC they are unable to comment at this time due to the open application for a conditional use permit.
A public hearing for the conditional-use application will take place at the Sussex County Planning and Zoning meeting at 3 pm on November 20th.