CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - At Captain Zack's Seafood on the island, fans were running on high, but the typical hustle and bustle was missing as neither staff nor customers were present during regular business hours.
"The heat has been very hard. We were open yesterday and it was very hard on our employees, especially the kitchen staff and waitresses," said Tammy Mitchell, manager at Captain Zack's Seafood.
Due to the extreme heat, the restaurant didn't open until 4 p.m. However, over at Alward Heating and Air Conditioning, there was no time to chill.
"It's definitely been hotter this year than last year," said Kaitlyn Lynch, an employee with Alward Heating and Air Conditioning.
Lynch reported that the phone has been ringing nonstop with service requests.
"We have been getting so many calls for the heat, and unfortunately, we can only go to so many houses a day. There are a few people we can't get to, but we try to get to everybody," Lynch explained.
Lisa Brooks, owner of the Backyard Firepit Foodtruck, noted that while they have been busy, sales have cooled down.
"I think a lot of people left the beach because it was a little hot. Maybe they got early lunches or early dinners. They don't stick around, so they're not ordering as much as they would because of the heat," said Brooks.
As temperatures rise in Accomack County, restaurant hours are being reduced. Some restaurant owners believe that opening later will not significantly impact sales.