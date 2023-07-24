WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County is considering the exemption of neighbors paying a Bay Restoration Fee.
This would apply when they have gotten a credit on their property taxes through the Homeowner’s Property Tax Credit Program and if one of three conditions are met; they are receiving energy assistance subsidy, receiving public assistance through SSI or food stamps, or are receiving veterans or social security disability benefits.
Supporting documents like, current Real Estate Property Tax Bill showing Homeowner Tax Credit and Bay Restoration fee; Current enrollment verification in energy assistance subsidy; Current enrollment verification of medical assistance, food stamps, or other public assistance; Verification of eligibility for veterans / social security disability benefits;
There are no guaranteed approvals, only properties that are owner-occupied and meet the minimum qualifications will receive support for the Bay Restoration Fee Hardship Exemption. The Hardship Exemption is only good for one year and property owners must apply yearly.