PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the addition of five new school resource officer positions.
On Tuesday, July 12, the Somerset County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the five new positions. This decision was made after weeks of deliberation between partner agencies in response to the increased violence within school systems across the country.
These positions will be funded through a collaborative effort between Somerset County, Somerset County Public Schools, and the Maryland Center for School Safety. These five new positions are in addition to the sheriff's office's four full-time school resource officers currently assigned to the public school system.
With the addition of these positions, the sheriff's office anticipates placing school resource officers in the following schools: Washington Academy & High School, Crisfield Academy & High School, Somerset Intermediate School, Woodson Elementary School, Deal Island Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School, and Princess Anne Elementary School. Advertising for these positions will begin immediately in hopes of filling some or all of them during the beginning of the 22-23 school year.
"The safety of our children and schools is paramount, and we believe that having full-time SROs in schools is one of many steps we can take to accomplish this goal," the sheriff's office said in a statement.