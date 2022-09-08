CRISFIELD, Md. – Somerset County Public Schools officials and Crisfield Academy & High School administration recently honored the Somerset County Commissioners at Crisfield Academy & High School’s Athletic Field Lighting Ceremony during the first home Boys Soccer game vs Cambridge South Dorchester High School.
The athletic field lighting project was funded in partnership with the Somerset County Commissioners, providing 50% of the total project cost to make night games a reality for the school’s student athletes.
At half-time, CAHS Principal, Jeff Hale, and Athletic Director, Greg Bozman expressed words of gratitude as Commissioners Randy & Charles Laird accepted plaques from the Somerset Board of Education, and signed soccer balls and field hockey sticks from the CAHS Boys Soccer and Girls Field Hockey Teams. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the athletic field lights were lit for the first home game in honor of the Somerset County Commissioners.
“Prior to this year, night games on our home field weren’t an option for the school’s soccer and field hockey teams," said Somerset County Superintendent of Schools John Gaddis. "We are thankful for the Somerset County Commissioners commitment to make this long-awaited athletic field lighting project a reality for our student athletes at Crisfield High School.”