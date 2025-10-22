PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A recent audit has uncovered multiple violations and financial issues within Somerset County Public Schools according to education officials.
During a Somerset County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Chairperson Matthew Lankford acknowledged that an audit conducted by CPA firm UHY had revealed numerous violations and noncompliance within the school system in Fiscal Year 2025.
The findings of the audit were not specified, but Lankford said they were “significant” and said they warranted immediate attention. The audit is slated to be addressed in the next Board of Education meeting on Nov. 18, according to Lankford.
Following Lankford’s comments during Tuesday’s virtual meeting, Superintendent Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell said the issues identified by the audit were not limited to FY2025. The findings, according to Tasker-Mitchell, span over a decade.
“I just want to make sure that the public knows we are looking at the audit from 2010 through 2025,” Tasker-Mitchell said. “As you know there’s decades-old issues with finances, procurement policies not being updated in the last ten years.”
Tasker-Mitchell goes on to say that her administration will be tasked with overcoming and mitigating the years-worth of issues identified.
The details of the audit, according to Lankford, are “somewhat disturbing.” He and Tasker-Mitchell were in agreement that upcoming work sessions to address the audit would be helpful and allow the results to be viewed by multiple people.
Lankford says the auditors would be present at the School Board meeting scheduled for Nov. 18.