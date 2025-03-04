PRINCESS ANNE, MD - A Circuit Court Judge has ordered the Town of Princess Anne to approve a cannabis dispensary, slated to be the first of its kind in Somerset County.
In a court order filed Friday, February 28, judge W. Newton Jackson III directed the town to approve of Kindequity LLC’s request for services application, as well as sign and issue a building permit and zoning certificate to allow for the cannabis dispensary to begin construction.
Maryland issued Kindequity a conditional license to operate a dispensary on July 11, 2024, according to the judge, with the business requesting Princess Anne’s approval to start construction on Mt. Vernon Road on December 3, 2024. According to Judge Jackson, that request went ignored.
On February 3, Princess Anne officials passed an ordinance to regulate the establishment of cannabis dispensaries through zoning restrictions, requiring potential dispensaries to receive a special exception use from the Board of Zoning Appeals in order to operate. In this latest court order, Judge Jackson argues that the ordinance violated Maryland law and directed Princess Anne to issue approval for the business.
Judge Jackson’s order, issued Friday, gave Princess Anne three business days to approve of the dispensary. The town issued the permit Tuesday, March 4.
A “Coming Soon” sign is now displayed at the future dispensary’s planned location at the former Peaky’s Restaurant.