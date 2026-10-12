PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement saying a deputy acted within department policy when he fatally shot a dog in Princess Anne last month.
Addressing concerns circulating on social media, Sheriff Ronald Howard outlined the Sept. 22 incident and its review of the deputy’s report and body-camera footage. According to the statement, a deputy responded to Chestnut Circle around 7:30 p.m. after a citizen reported that a large dog had aggressively chased a 10-year-old boy, causing him to flee into his home.
The deputy found the dog roaming without a leash or collar, Howard said. Somerset County Dog Control reportedly told the deputy that the animal had a documented history of aggressive behavior and that officers should remain inside their vehicles until animal control personnel arrived.
While waiting, the deputy and an assisting Maryland State Police trooper saw the dog run toward two pedestrians along Somerset Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. Both officers left their vehicles to divert the dog’s attention.
Sheriff Howard said the dog then ran directly toward the deputy, who then opened fire because he believed he faced an imminent threat of injury. The dog died from the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy’s body camera was activated during the encounter. Officials’ review found that the footage supported his account of the dog’s movements and the rapidly developing circumstances, but did not conclusively establish the dog’s intentions.
The review also identified discrepancies in information initially given to the deputy about the dog’s prior history..
The office said its assessment of the shooting considered the circumstances confronting the deputy and the information available to him at the time. It determined his actions were consistent with department policy.
“We recognize that the loss of this animal is unfortunate, and we sincerely regret the distress this incident has caused those who cared for it,” Howard said.
Sheriff Howard also acknowledged residents’ right to question law enforcement actions and asked that discussion of the incident remain respectful and grounded in accurate information.