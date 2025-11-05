DENTON, MD- As the government shutdown enters its 36th day, the longest in history, Market Street Public House in Denton, Maryland, has launched a soup drive, serving free meals to neighbors in need and helping families impacted across Delmarva.
The restaurant has turned a small side window into a daily soup drive, providing meals while SNAP benefits remain on hold and the shutdown leaves many out of work and uncertain about their next meal.
Bonita Ferkler, also known as "Miss Bonnie," a volunteer at the Market Street Public House, has been serving soup through the window every day since Sunday.
"Anyone can come and take as much as they want home, and especially during this difficult time."
Seeing so many people in need amid ongoing federal uncertainties, Ferkler said she felt compelled to act, which is why she has spent the past week at the window serving soup to the community.
"Now that there are no food stamps or SNAP right now, people are really in need. Anything we can do to help out is just to give back."
Maryland Governor Wes Moore recently announced $62 million in state funding to ensure Marylanders receive their full November SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
However, Ferkler says she is seeing more and more people lining up at the window each day and expects the number to keep growing as the shutdown continues.
"We're expecting a lot more. I always tell them, 'Please tell anyone who needs it to have some help.' Just come, and we're going to be here for them."
Market Street Public House Owner Brian Tyler said the effort is about more than food — it's about giving back to the community that has supported his restaurant for decades.
"With the shutdown and everything happening, this seems like a no-brainer as far as an opportunity to give back. Just come up, grab as much soup as you need for your family. If you want it for later, freeze it. If you know an old person in your neighborhood or someone who is in need, take some to them, even if you don't need it."
Iris Francis, head chef at Market Street Public House, says that preparing fresh soup for those in need is especially vital as the shutdown drags on and the holidays approach.
"Thanksgiving should be every day because we should be able to be thankful. And we should be able to give. So we want to make this ongoing, even if the government does start back up, doesn't start back up; it doesn't matter. We are giving people."
The restaurant says the soup drive runs Monday through Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon. They say it is an open-ended initiative that will continue as long as the need exists, encouraging anyone in Caroline County who needs help to come and take as much soup as they need.