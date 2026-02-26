SOUTH BETHANY, Del. -- Beach replenishment projects slotted for communities along Delaware's coast have been delayed due to a lack of federal funding, according to town officials.
A representative with the Army Corps of Engineers said both the Dewey/Rehoboth Beach area and the Bethany/South Bethany areas were eligible for beach replenishment funding in the fiscal year 2025, as per their authorized 3-year nourishment schedules. However, none of those communities received that funding.
South Bethany has experienced significant erosion following a series of fall and winter storms. Multiple beach access points are currently blocked off with caution tape as steep sand drop-offs line portions of the shoreline.
Residents say the altered landscape has become a familiar sight this season.
"It's been a little bit shocking to see the steep drop off, and it gets in the way of being able to take a walk. But we were able to find one entrance that wasn't too steep, so we were able to enjoy the beach for a little bit," said Gretchen McDermott, who lives in the area.
Typically, such erosion would be addressed through federally funded beach replenishment to rebuild dunes and widen the beach. However, town officials say that funding did not come through this application year.
The town plans to collaborate with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to repair beach access points, including an ADA-accessible ramp, before the summer season, taking into account the current shoreline condition.
McDermott said they have used that interim solution in the past, and it has been a successful band-aid.
"They were able to smooth it out just enough to be able to get onto the beach safely. It's not the same as when they built the dune back up, but it was good enough to be able to get access," McDermott said.
Despite concerns, some neighbors expressed understanding about the funding challenges.
"There are a lot of things that could use federal funding right now," said Peg Kates, who also lives nearby. "It'd be nice to have it taken care of, have the Army Corps of Engineers come back. But at the same time, there are people who are hurting that need the money for things a lot more important."
But neighbors did say they hope the lack of replenishment is temporary, especially for homeowners who rely on the dunes for protection. They also noted the importance of maintaining the beach for visitors.
"Tourism is really important in Bethany and South Bethany. So making sure people still wanna come down here, wanna rent, wanna live here is important," Kates said.
For now, South Bethany residents say they are adapting to the changing shoreline while hoping for longer-term solutions.