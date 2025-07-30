SOUTH BETHANY, DE -- Leaders in South Bethany are discussing potentially regulating tents and canopies on the town's beach.
South Bethany's mayor, Edie Dondero, told WBOC on Wednesday that the discussion originated in a council meeting last month. The town council decided to have South Bethany's Charter and Code Committee draft potential regulations regarding canopies and tents on the beach.
Dondero said some of those regulations could include canopy and tent sizes, the duration they're allowed on the beach, where they're allowed on the beach, or how many sides they're allowed to have. No final decisions on what those regulations could be have been made yet.
Other beach towns, such as Dewey Beach and Ocean City, have previously enacted regulations regarding canopies and tents on the beach.
WBOC spoke with multiple beachgoers on Wednesday about the idea of regulations. Lauren Muller, who visits the beach yearly with her family, said she thinks any regulation would be an overstep.
"I think that they're a necessity. Everybody comes with a lot of children, and everybody needs shade," Muller said. "I think umbrellas are actually a little bit more dangerous than larger tents because the pole doesn't always get secured."
Brandi Falco, who also visits the beach regularly, brought a small tent to the beach on Wednesday. However, Falco said some regulations could be helpful.
"I think anything that's enclosed should not be allowed, anything with all four sides," Falco said. "I also think there should be some general regulation or monitoring of how safely people are securing their tents."
Other beachgoers told WBOC that large tents can obstruct their view of the water. Dean Dobbert, who lives in South Bethany, said he thinks that issue can be solved by keeping tents further back.
"I think it all kind of fits in the general sense of having courtesy and common sense when you're at the beach," Dobbert said. "They should just make sure larger tents are further back from the shoreline."
South Bethany's mayor said they expect to discuss potential regulations at the upcoming town council meeting on August 8th.