GEORGETOWN, DE - DELDOT says work will be done on the railroad crossing of South King Street.
DELDOT officials say working will begin on Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. It will require the full closure of South King Street, between Ingramtown Road and South Railroad Avenue/Airport Road. Officials say message boards will be posted in advance, advising motorists of the closure.
DELDOT listed the following detours:
- Southbound: South King Street to East Market Street to South Railroad Ave/ Airport Road back to South King Street
- Northbound: South King Street to South Railroad Ave/ Airport Road to East Market Street back to South King Street
The closure will reportedly be in place 24 hours per day. The work is expected to be completed and the detour lifted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.