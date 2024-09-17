Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/04 AM 3.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 18/05 PM 3.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE 19/05 AM 3.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 19/06 PM 3.2 1.2 0.7 1 NONE 20/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/02 AM 3.5 1.4 0.9 1-2 MINOR 18/02 PM 3.4 1.3 0.8 1 MINOR 19/02 AM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 19/03 PM 3.6 1.5 0.9 1 MINOR 20/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/01 AM 3.4 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 18/02 PM 3.1 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 19/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 19/02 PM 3.5 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 20/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 20/03 PM 3.7 1.5 1.3 1 MINOR &&