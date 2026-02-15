Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.