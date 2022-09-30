Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.