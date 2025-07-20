OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City is holding a special election on Tuesday, July 22nd, to vote on an ordinance regulating short-term rentals.
Registered Ocean City voters can cast their ballots for the special election on July 22nd at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway. Voting is open from 7:00am to 8:00pm.
In March 2025, the town passed new rules for short-term rentals. Those rules included requiring renters to have a five-night minimum stay between 2025 and 2026. That minimum would then become 31 days in 2027.
The special election comes after a petition opposing that ordinance gathered more than 1,000 signatures.