SUSSEX COUNTY- The date is set for a special election to fill a vacant Delaware House seat.
Voters will cast their ballots on August 5th for the 20th District seat, according to state leaders.
Former Rep. Stell Parker Selby resigned on June 24th for health reasons. Selby had been absent from the recent legislative session in Delaware.
Five democrats hope to be selected to run against republican nominee Dr. Nikki Miller. The Sussex County Democratic Committee will pick its nominee during a forum Thursday evening in Lewes.
The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the term for the 20th District, which will end on Election Day in November 2026.